GL holds talks with Indian Foreign Minister

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris who is on a two-day official visit to India met with his Indian counterpart Dr. S. Jaishankar for bilateral talks at the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi today (07).

The two dignitaries discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the bilateral relationship during the talks, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Peiris was joined by Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda and senior officials of the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Delhi and the Foreign Ministry.

Indian Foreign Secretary Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay and senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs, India accompanied the External Affairs Minister of India.

