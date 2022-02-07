Three dead, one injured as earth mound collapses on house

February 7, 2022   04:44 pm

At least three persons are reported dead while another person has been injured and hospitalized following the collapse of an earth mound near a house at Madawala in Wattegama.  

The injured person has been admitted to the Kandy Hospital for treatment. 

Ada Derana reporter said that workers were digging a base pit for a house under construction when an nearby earth embarkment, around 12-feet tall, had suddenly collapsed on four workers burying them underneath the rubble. 

The four individuals were rescued by police personnel and residents in the area and rushed to the Katugastota Hospital, however three of them were pronounced dead on admission to the hospital.  

The deceased are residents of Panwila, Pujapitiya and Ketambulawa areas while the bodies have been placed at the mortuary of the Katugastota Hospital. The injured person was later transferred to the Kandy Hospital for further treatment. 

