No request for scheduled power cuts - PUCSL

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has not made any request yet for load shedding today (07).

PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that the electricity demand can be met today with the available capacity and that therefore they decided there is no need to go for a power cut.

Speaking at a press briefing, he further said: “We need to reduce our electricity consumption. Otherwise we will have to face a big problem in the future.”

He said there will likely be no power cuts today or tomorrow. He added the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination is ongoing and that it is a problem if there is a power cut at a time like this.

THE PUCSL chairman further said that at present the required fuel reserves are being received and that according to the available data, more fuel will be available in the future.

About the recent power outages, he said that today in a letter they inquired regarding the matter from the General Manager of the Ceylon Electricity Board.