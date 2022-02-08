Parliament to convene for four days from today

Parliamentary sessions will be convened from today (February 08) to Friday (February 11), as per a decision taken by the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

Time has been allotted from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. from 8th to 10th of February for Questions for Oral Answers.

The second reading of two regulations under the National Medicines Regulatory Authority Act No. 5 of 2015 and the Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund (Amendment) Bill will be taken up for debate today from 11.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Two amendments pertaining to the Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund will also be tabled in the House today. Thereby, an amendment will be made to appoint a retired Supreme Court judge or a retired Auditor General as the chairman of the fund, instead of the Chief Justice.

In addition, another amendment will be proposed to appoint a representative of the subject minister in lieu of the lawmaker who serves as a member of the fund.

It was also decided to proceed with the Second Reading of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines Bill, Judicature (Amendment) Bill, Civil Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill to be taken up for debate on the 9th of February from 11.00 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

On February 10th, the Second Reading of the Provincial Councils (Transfer of Stamp Duty) (Amendment) Bill, Special Goods and Services Tax Bill, Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, Regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969 has been scheduled to be taken up for debate.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided to set aside February 11th for the Vote of Condolence on the late MP Mangala Samaraweera.