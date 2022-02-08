Woman arrested in Kalubowila with over 1kg of heroin

Woman arrested in Kalubowila with over 1kg of heroin

February 8, 2022   09:16 am

A woman who was in possession of a narcotics consignment was arrested during a raid conducted by the Police Special Task Force at Hospital Road in Kalubowila last evening (Feb. 07).

As per reports, 1.064 kg of heroin in total has been taken into custody from the possession of the suspect.

During interrogations, it was revealed that the woman in question and her husband had been distributing narcotics belonging to another smuggler.

The 40-year-old will be produced before Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today.

The Police Narcotics Bureau is probing the incident further.

