Probe any undue influence on national school principal appointments - President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given directives to look into any undue influence exerted by candidates for the national school principal post, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said today.

Accordingly, Secretary to the Ministry of Education Prof. Kapila Perera has been instructed to probe such undue influence exerted on the interview board or the education service committee of the Public Service Commission during and after the interview of candidates to appoint principals for national schools.