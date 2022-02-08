New members nominated to COPE and COPA
February 8, 2022 02:14 pm
Members of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) and the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) were announced by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament today.
The Committee of Selection nominated the following members to the COPE in accordance with the provisions of Standing Order 120 of the Parliament and the motion agreed to by Parliament on January 21:
1. Mahinda Samaraweera
2. Mahindananda Aluthgamage
3. Rohitha Abeygunawarddena
4. Dr. Sarath Weerasekara
5. Jayantha Samaraweera
6. D.V. Chanaka
7. Indika Anuruddha Herath
8. Dr. Nalaka Godahewa
9. Rauff Hakeem
10. Susil Premajayantha
11. Anura Dissanayake
12. Patali Champika Ranawaka
13. Jagath Pushpakumara
14. Dr. Harsha de Silva
15. Eran Wickramaratne
16. Nalin Bandara Jayamaha
17. S.M. Marikkar
18. Premnath C. Dolawatte
19. Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam
20. Madhura Withanage
21. Sagara Kariyawasam
22. Prof. Charitha Herath
Meanwhile, the following members were nominated to sere in COPA, in terms of the provisions of Standing Order 119 of the Parliament and the motion agreed to by Parliament on January 21:
1. Udaya Gammanpila
2. Duminda Dissanayake
3. Dayasiri Jayasekara
4. Lasantha Alagiyawanna
5. Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle
6. Shehan Semasinghe
7. Prasanna Ranaweera
8. Tissa Attanakaye
9. Prof. Tissa Vitarana
10. Harin Fernando
11. Niroshan Perera
12. Ashok Abeysinghe
13. Buddhika Pathirana
14. K. Kader Masthan
15. Mohamed Muzammil
16. Sivagnanam Shritharan
17. Hesha Vithanage
18. Dr. Upul Galappaththi
19. B.Y.G. Rathnasekara
20. Weerasumana Weerasinghe
21. Ranjith Bandara
22. Dr. Harini Amarasuriya