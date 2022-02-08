New members nominated to COPE and COPA

Members of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) and the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) were announced by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament today.

The Committee of Selection nominated the following members to the COPE in accordance with the provisions of Standing Order 120 of the Parliament and the motion agreed to by Parliament on January 21:

1. Mahinda Samaraweera

2. Mahindananda Aluthgamage

3. Rohitha Abeygunawarddena

4. Dr. Sarath Weerasekara

5. Jayantha Samaraweera

6. D.V. Chanaka

7. Indika Anuruddha Herath

8. Dr. Nalaka Godahewa

9. Rauff Hakeem

10. Susil Premajayantha

11. Anura Dissanayake

12. Patali Champika Ranawaka

13. Jagath Pushpakumara

14. Dr. Harsha de Silva

15. Eran Wickramaratne

16. Nalin Bandara Jayamaha

17. S.M. Marikkar

18. Premnath C. Dolawatte

19. Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam

20. Madhura Withanage

21. Sagara Kariyawasam

22. Prof. Charitha Herath



Meanwhile, the following members were nominated to sere in COPA, in terms of the provisions of Standing Order 119 of the Parliament and the motion agreed to by Parliament on January 21:

1. Udaya Gammanpila

2. Duminda Dissanayake

3. Dayasiri Jayasekara

4. Lasantha Alagiyawanna

5. Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle

6. Shehan Semasinghe

7. Prasanna Ranaweera

8. Tissa Attanakaye

9. Prof. Tissa Vitarana

10. Harin Fernando

11. Niroshan Perera

12. Ashok Abeysinghe

13. Buddhika Pathirana

14. K. Kader Masthan

15. Mohamed Muzammil

16. Sivagnanam Shritharan

17. Hesha Vithanage

18. Dr. Upul Galappaththi

19. B.Y.G. Rathnasekara

20. Weerasumana Weerasinghe

21. Ranjith Bandara

22. Dr. Harini Amarasuriya