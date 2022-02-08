Health sector trade unions to continue strike as talks with minister unsuccessful

February 8, 2022   03:22 pm

The discussions held between several health sector trade unions that are engaged in a strike and the Minister of Health have ended unsuccessfully. 

The trade unions say that they will continue with their island-wide strike action. 

Eighteen health sector trade unions including those affiliated with nursing, supplementary and paramedical services commenced an indefinite strike action from 7.00 a.m. yesterday morning.

The island-wide strike was staged based on demands including transforming health professional services into closed services, increasing the special duty allowance to Rs. 10,000, eliminating parallel salary anomalies caused by eliminating only teacher salary anomalies, the establishment of a ‘Health Administration Service’ representing all health professionals and the delays in providing solutions to problems that have arisen for health professionals.

However, the strike is not taking place at cancer, maternity and pediatric hospitals, hospitals for treatment of kidney diseases as well as the central blood bank. The strike is also not extended to emergency and lifesaving services.

Speaking on the matter earlier, Co-convener of the Federation of Health Professionals, Saman Ratnapriya had said the Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella has called for a meeting with their association.

However, he noted that the health workers would continue the trade union action if fair solutions are not provided to their demands.

The trade unions had also staged a protest in front of the Health Ministry earlier today (08). 

 

