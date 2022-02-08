Kusal Mendis tests positive for Covid-19

Kusal Mendis tests positive for Covid-19

February 8, 2022   04:16 pm

Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis, who is with the Sri Lanka National Team touring Australia, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The wicketkeeper-batter was found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), conducted on Monday (February 07).

The result of the RAT was confirmed following a PCR test, which was conducted on the same day, Sri Lanka Cricket announced today.

Mendis is currently undergoing Covid-19 protocols and was placed in isolation since Monday.

The T20I series with Sri Lanka and Australia will commence on the 11th February 2022 at the SCG.

Meanwhile it is also reported that Chamika Karunaratne has left the country in the early hours of today (08) to join the Sri Lanka squad in Australia. 

