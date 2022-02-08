Stock of Kush cannabis and cocaine seized at Central Mail Exchange

February 8, 2022   08:57 pm

Five parcels containing Kush cannabis and cocaine sent from overseas have been detected by the Narcotics Control Unit officials of Sri Lanka Customs at the Central Mail Exchange.

The contraband sent from the United States, Canada and the Netherlands to addresses in parts of Colombo had raised suspicions.

Seized narcotic substances are reportedly worth nearly Rs. 19 million.

The five parcels contained approximately 1kg of Kush cannabis and 30g of cocaine.

Further investigations into the incident are underway.

