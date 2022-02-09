Surcharge Tax to be levied on EPF and ETF profits?

The new Bill on Surcharge Tax that charges 25% from companies and individuals having an income in excess of Rs.2 bn, was gazetted yesterday.

It was proposed by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa via Budget 2022.

As per the Bill, any individual, partnership or company with taxable in excess of Rs. 2 billion for the year of assessment starting from April 01, 2020, will be charged a 25% surcharge tax on their taxable income.

However, in the case of a partnership, the income of a partner derived from a partnership shall not be taken into account when calculating the taxable income of such partner as an individual, if the tax has been paid by the partnership on such taxable income.

Further, each company of a group of companies of which the aggregate of the taxable income of all subsidiaries and the holding company in that group of companies having an income over Rs. 2 billion, a 25% surcharge tax will be charged on the taxable income.

Pertaining to the bill, a tax expert said the bill has disturbed the private sector due to several reasons, as it is outlined that it can be a disincentive for performance.

According to Mr. Duminda Hulangamuwa, the Senior Partner & Head of Tax of Ernst & Young, marginal relief is not provided to taxpayers up to the amount of the difference between the excess tax payable. “If a person earns Rs. 1,999 million, he does not pay anything. But a person who earns Rs. 2,001 million pays the 25 per cent. So, there is no relief given for that margin.”

However, the bigger concern is that the bill also covering the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and the Employees’ Trust Fund (ETF).