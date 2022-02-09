Indian devotees to be allowed at Katchatheevu festival

Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda said that he has provided assurance to a senior DMK leader who spoke to him on behalf of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the phone to permit Indians for the Katchatheevu festival.

Minister Devananda also said that arrangements would be made for Indian devotees.

The Katchatheevu festival is set to take place on March 11 and 12. The Katchatheevu festival pertains to the festivities held at St Antony’s Church in Katchatheevu during the month of February or March every year.

According to a report on Times of India, Devananda said, the festival committee initially decided against permitting Indians for the festival due to the pandemic but the issue raised concerns among the devotees in Tamil Nadu.

Following this, the devotees made a representation to Chief Minister Stalin. Based on the representation, he wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. In the letter, Mr. Stalin said the denial of Sri Lankan authorities to permit fishermen community in Tamil Nadu from attending the function has created a deep disappointment.

Hence, he requested the Union External Affairs Minister to enable the participation of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Annual festival.

The Katchatheevu island was ceded to Sri Lanka by India in 1974. However, Indian fishermen have rights to dry their nets and to take part in the festival every year.

The then-Indian PM Indira Gandhi ceded the Katchatheevu to resolve maritime boundaries in Palk Strait under India-Sri Lankan Maritime agreement.



--Agencies