Deadline to submit 2021 O/L exam applications extended again

The deadline for submitting applications for 2021 (2022) G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination has been extended once again.

Accordingly, the closing date of the applications for the examination is now the 17th of February, the Commissioner-General of Examinations L.M.D. Dharmasena said.

Private candidates can submit their applications online, through the official website of the department (www.doenets.lk), mobile app “Exams Sri Lanka” or via www.onlineexams.gov.lk/eic by following the given guidelines.

The applications of school candidates should also be sent in online, using the username and the password already provided to the principals of their respective schools.

All candidates are requested to keep a printed copy of the application with them.

The exam is scheduled to take place from May 23 (Monday) to June 01 (Wednesday).