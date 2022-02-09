Water supply interrupted in some areas for 14 hours today

Water supply interrupted in some areas for 14 hours today

February 9, 2022   08:25 am

Water supply for parts of Gampaha District will be interrupted for 14 hours today (February 08), says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board.

Thereby, Ekala, Kotugoda, Udammita, Raja Mawatha, Negombo Road (from Thudella to 20th milepost), Wahatiyagama, Delathura, Katunayake, Seeduwa, part of Udugampola and Minuwagoda, Katunayake Air Force Base, Free Trade Zone and Katana South will be affected by the said water cut.

The water supply will be interrupted at 4.00 p.m. today and is expected to be restored at 6.00 a.m. tomorrow (February 10).

According to the NWS&DB, the water cut is being imposed due to an upgrade of the water supply system along Ja-Ela Road.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Central Bank launches National Remittance Mobile App (English)

Central Bank launches National Remittance Mobile App (English)

Central Bank launches National Remittance Mobile App (English)

Surcharge Tax to be levied on EPF and ETF profits? (English)

Surcharge Tax to be levied on EPF and ETF profits? (English)

Rajitha claims patients dont have sufficient medicine (English)

Rajitha claims patients dont have sufficient medicine (English)

Production increased in some areas more than before - Mahindananda

Production increased in some areas more than before - Mahindananda

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.08

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.08

Protest by fisheries trade unions in Colombo gets tense

Protest by fisheries trade unions in Colombo gets tense

Rajitha claims patients dont have sufficient medicine

Rajitha claims patients dont have sufficient medicine

Villagers oppose land clearing in Dehigama for sugar company construction

Villagers oppose land clearing in Dehigama for sugar company construction