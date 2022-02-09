Water supply interrupted in some areas for 14 hours today

Water supply for parts of Gampaha District will be interrupted for 14 hours today (February 08), says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board.

Thereby, Ekala, Kotugoda, Udammita, Raja Mawatha, Negombo Road (from Thudella to 20th milepost), Wahatiyagama, Delathura, Katunayake, Seeduwa, part of Udugampola and Minuwagoda, Katunayake Air Force Base, Free Trade Zone and Katana South will be affected by the said water cut.

The water supply will be interrupted at 4.00 p.m. today and is expected to be restored at 6.00 a.m. tomorrow (February 10).

According to the NWS&DB, the water cut is being imposed due to an upgrade of the water supply system along Ja-Ela Road.