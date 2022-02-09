Health workers island-wide strike enters day three

The island-wide strike launched by 18 trade unions in the health sector, including those affiliated with nursing, supplementary and paramedical services, entered its third consecutive day today (February 09).

The indefinite strike action commenced at 7.00 a.m. Monday morning (February 07).

It is based on multiple demands including transforming health professional services into closed services, increasing the special duty allowance to Rs. 10,000, eliminating parallel salary anomalies caused by eliminating only teacher salary anomalies, the establishment of a ‘Health Administration Service’ representing all health professionals and the delays in providing solutions to problems that have arisen for health professionals.

The strike is not taking place at cancer, maternity and pediatric hospitals, hospitals for treatment of kidney diseases as well as the central blood bank. The strike is also not extended to emergency and lifesaving services.

As the discussions held with the Minister of Health yesterday had little to no effect in meeting their demands, the health sector trade unions decided to continue with their island-wide strike.

The trade union action crippled the smooth functioning of the hospital system and patients were gravely affected by the move.

Speaking on the matter, Co-convener of the Federation of Health Professionals, Saman Ratnapriya said nearly 65,000 health workers have joined this strike action.

He also noted that they are volunteering to provide assistance for any issues concerning Covid-19 that emerge at examination centres where the G.C.E. Advanced Level exam is being held. They are also volunteering at hospitals assigned for Covid-19 treatment and intensive care units.