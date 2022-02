The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) is confident that the demand for electricity in the country can be met today (Feb. 09) with the available capacity.

Accordingly, there will be no power shedding today, the Chairman of PUCSL Janaka Ratnayake stated.

He, however, appealed to the members of the public to restrict the use of electricity between 6.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m.