EU strongly urges Sri Lanka to lift import restrictions

The European Union (EU) has strongly urged Sri Lanka to lift forthwith import restrictions that prevent many European products from entering the island nation’s market.

This was conveyed during the 24th meeting of the EU-Sri Lanka Joint Commission on February 08 in Brussels.

A joint statement issued by the EU and Sri Lanka said the meeting, which was held in a friendly and open atmosphere, reviewed bilateral relations and entailed an exchange of views and updates on a wide range of topics of bilateral interest – ranging from governance, reconciliation and human rights, to trade, development cooperation, climate change and environment, sectoral cooperation, security and counter-terrorism, and cooperation in multilateral fora.

During the meeting, the Joint Commission has taken stock of the conclusions of the Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation held virtually on January 26.

In response to the EU’s appeal to lift the import restrictions, Sri Lanka explained temporary constraints were imposed on non-essential items, strictly as an interim measure, due to a foreign exchange shortfall resulting from the impact of the global pandemic. Sri Lanka noted that these measures are subject to continuous and progressive review.

Sri Lanka appreciated the valued contribution of the GSP+ regime to the country’s sustainable development. The EU acknowledged the constructive engagement by Sri Lankan stake-holders during the GSP+ monitoring mission in September 2021.

According to the joint statement, the two sides have reviewed Sri Lanka’s compliance with 27 International Conventions related to human rights, labour rights, protection of the environment and good governance covered by the GSP+ scheme.

Sri Lanka, reiterating its commitment to effective implementation of the 27 conventions, noted its adherence to the principle of non-discrimination, and the removal of any further impediments in the exercise of labour rights and fundamental freedoms. The EU then invited Sri Lanka to provide further updates on progress.