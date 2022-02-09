Sri Lanka reports over 11,500 coronavirus recoveries today
February 9, 2022 03:09 pm
A total of 11,538 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 593,602.
As per official figures, approximately 12,727 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.
Sri Lanka has now seen a total of 621,985 positive cases and 15,656 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.