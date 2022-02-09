Rishad given three-month permission to travel overseas

The court today (February 09) granted three-month permission for MP Rishad Bathiudeen to travel overseas, says Ada Derana correspondent.

The order was issued by the Colombo Additional Magistrate.

In October 2021, the SJB parliamentarian, who was in remand custody after being arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), was granted bail by courts over two cases filed against him.

Accordingly, the Fort Magistrate’s Court had ordered to release the former minister on bail with regard to the case filed against him in connection with the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Chief Magistrate also granted bail to MP Rishad Bathiudeen in connection with the case filed over the death of a 16-year-old domestic worker employed at his residence.