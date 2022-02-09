Secretary-General of IFRC calls on PM Rajapaksa

The Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Jagan Chapagain, accompanied by a delegation, called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday (Feb. 08) at the Temple Trees.

The IFRC is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, operating in 192 countries in total.

During the meeting, PM Rajapaksa expressed his gratitude to the IFRC for the support extended through Sri Lanka Red Cross Society to the people of the island nation to face disasters including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Stating that the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society, among other member countries, is a very active and transparent member, Mr. Chapagain expressed confidence that priority would be given to providing benefits to the people of Sri Lanka during its future relief efforts.

PM Rajapaksa reiterated that the government fully supports the role played by Sri Lanka Red Cross Society under the chairmanship of Jagath Abeysighe to provide relief to the people.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Prime Minister’s Secretary Anura Dissanayake, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Head of Delegation of South Asia Udaya Regmi, Chairman of Sri Lanka Red Cross Society Jagath Abeysinghe, its Director-General Dr. Mahesh Gunasekara, it Deputy Director-General Aruna Lekamge also attended the said meeting.