Hejaaz Hizbullah returns home after nearly two years in custody

Hejaaz Hizbullah returns home after nearly two years in custody

February 9, 2022   08:12 pm

Attorney-at-Law Hejaaz Hizbullah, who was held in custody under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), returned home today after nearly two years.

He was granted bail by the Appeals Court judge bench comprising Justices Menaka Wijesundera and Neil Iddawela, after accepting a motion filed on behalf of Mr. Hizbullah seeking his release on bail.

When Mr. Hizbullah was produced before the Puttalam High Court earlier today, he was released on a cash bail of Rs 100,000 and two sureties to the value of 500,000 each.

He was also ordered to report to the DIG/SSP of Puttalam Police Division every 2nd and 4th Sunday of every month.

Meanwhile, his passport has been surrendered to the Puttalam High Court.

Hejaaz Hizbullah was arrested on April 14, 2020 under the PTA iin order to be questioned regarding the Easter Sunday attacks. He was accused by the police of aiding and abetting Inshaf Ahamed, who was involved in the April 21, 2019 bombings. His detention had been extended for over 20 months.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dengue prevention assistants forcibly enter Health Ministry premises

Dengue prevention assistants forcibly enter Health Ministry premises

Dengue prevention assistants forcibly enter Health Ministry premises

Crop damage compensation yet to be paid for Maha Season - Mahindananda

Crop damage compensation yet to be paid for Maha Season - Mahindananda

Patients left with no help as indefinite health strike continues

Patients left with no help as indefinite health strike continues

Prime Minister's challenge to the Opposition

Prime Minister's challenge to the Opposition

'Podujana Rally 2022' kicks off in Anuradhapura

'Podujana Rally 2022' kicks off in Anuradhapura

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Woman living rough at a children's park with her four kids

Woman living rough at a children's park with her four kids

Dumped garbage in Unawatuna affecting tourism industry

Dumped garbage in Unawatuna affecting tourism industry