Sri Lankas Covid caseload moves up by 1,263

February 9, 2022   08:31 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 1,263 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (February 09).

Sri Lanka’s tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country thereby climbed to 623,248.

According to official figures, 593,602 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 13,954. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 15,692.

This is the eleventh consecutive day Sri Lanka recorded more than 1,000 daily cases of Covid-19.

