Main suspect in Panadura ambulance shooting bid arrested

February 9, 2022   09:36 pm

The prime suspect in the recent shooting incident near the Base Hospital in Panadura was arrested on Tuesday night (Feb. 08).

The 32-year-old is identified as a resident of Kuruppumulla area in Panadura.

According to the police, 8 grams of heroin was seized in possession of the suspect at the time of the arrest.

A group of four unidentified individuals had attempted to open fire at an ambulance near the Base Hospital in Panadura on the 27th of January. No casualties were reported in the incident.

It was revealed that the firearm had malfunctioned as the gunman tried to open fire. The police also found a live round of ammunition at the scene.

During preliminary interrogations, the ambulance driver, who was identified as a resident of Kalutara North area, had divulged his affiliation to a drug syndicate, the police told the court yesterday.

Reportedly, he had transported nearly 100 kilograms of narcotics to many parts of the island for over a year while serving as an ambulance driver.

The police have also managed to recover 10 grams of heroin and a foreign-manufactured live grenade in the possession of one of the arrestees.

Further, information was uncovered about a bank account belonging to the other suspect, through which large sums of money had been circulated.

Upon searching his phone records, the investigators have disclosed that he was involved in drug trafficking.

On February 03, the Panadura Acting Magistrate gave the go-ahead to the investigating officers to detain and interrogate the ambulance driver and one of the two suspects in the incident for seven days.

