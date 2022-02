President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today urged the people of Anuradhapura to place their trust in him and the government, as he pledged to increase the farmers’ income by 100%.

It came during the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s first rally for the year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who also addressed the rally, called on the opposition to leave aside conspiracies and to battle the government on equal grounds.