Mildly symptomatic Covid patients receiving homecare need not seek medical advice

Covid-19 patients who are receiving home-based care do not need to seek medical advice unless they are suffering from severe disease, says Consultant Physician Dr. Sarath Gamini de Silva.

Speaking further in this regard, he said the patients should take plenty of rest, stressing that they should avoid heavy workloads and moving around unnecessarily.

The other important thing is, taking in plenty of liquids, he stated and noted that an adult needs to drink at least 2 litres of liquids a day.

“After three or four days, the disease gradually subsides. The patients have to be careful during that time.” Dr. De Silva said it is important to seek medical advice if high fever, headache, vomiting, other illnesses or difficulty in consuming food and liquids persist.