Former President to address World Summit for peace on Korean Peninsula

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has left for Seoul, South Korea to attend the 2022 World Summit for Peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Mr. Sirisena is expected to deliver the keynote address at this summit.

Keynote speakers and participants from 157 nations will address both an in-person audience and a global virtual audience about the prospects for the peaceful reconciliation of the Korean Peninsula.

More than one thousand are expected to gather in Seoul and millions of participants will attend through virtual media.

Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon had extended the invitation to the former Sri Lankan president to attend the summit.

The event kicks off today (Feb. 10) and will be concluded with a virtual One Million Person Rally on Sunday (Feb. 13).

It is co-sponsored by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) – an NGO with General Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, together with the Royal Government of Cambodia.

-with inputs from agencies