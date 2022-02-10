Eraj Fernando resigns as Mayor of Hambantota

The Mayor of the Hambantota Municipal Council Eraj Fernando has resigned from his position due to personal reasons.

Participating in the ongoing monthly session of the council, Mr. Fernando said that he will also be resigning from his post as a member of the Hambantota Municipal Council.

Fernando was re-elected as the Mayor of the Hambantota Municipal Council at the 2018 Local Authorities Election after contesting from the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA).

He had gained notoriety after being caught on cameras while chasing away UNP MPs who were conducting an inspection tour to Mattala Airport and Hambantota Port in April 2014 while brandishing a firearm, which he had later claimed was a ‘toy gun’.