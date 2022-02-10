Former Sri Lankan badminton player Oshadie Kuruppu passes away

Former Sri Lankan badminton player Oshadie Kuruppu has passed away at the age of 27.

She had passed away while receiving treatment for leukemia after being diagnosed with the blood cancer two years back.

He remains lie in state at a funeral parlour in Boralesgamuwa while the final rites are to be performed later this evening.

An old girl of Visakha College in Colombo, Oshadhi had represented Sri Lanka at several international badminton tournaments and sporting events.

She had also represented Sri Lanka at the 2016 South Asian Games and won a silver medal in the women’s team event.

Oshadhi had also represented the country at the 2016 Asian Badminton Championships and the Summer Universiade in 2017.