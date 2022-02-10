Dengue prevention assistants call off protest

February 10, 2022   03:14 pm

The dengue prevention assistants today (Feb. 10) called off the protest they had staged inside the Health Ministry premises.

The decision was taken after the additional secretary of the ministry promised them a discussion with the health minister on Feb. 21.

The demonstration, based on several demands including salary hike and permanent employment, commenced near the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo yesterday. The protestors then marched up to the health ministry and forcibly entered the premises.

As a tense situation also ensued, the anti-riot unit of the police was called to the scene to control the situation.

As a favourable response was not given to their demands, the protestors remained inside the health ministry premises until this morning.

A tense situation was reported again at night as the police attempted to remove them from the location.

