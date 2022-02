New chairpersons have been appointed to the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Committee on Public Finance (COPF).

Accordingly, SLPP MP Prof. Charitha Herath will serve as the chair of the Committee on Public Enterprises.

In the meantime, SLPP MP Anura Priyadharshana Yapa has been re-elected to serve as the chairperson of the Committee on Public Finance. His name was nominated by MP Prof. Ranjith Bandara.