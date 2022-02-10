Kuwait Fund grants loan to build medical faculty for Moratuwa University

A delegation headed by the Deputy Director-General for Administration & Financial Affairs of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) Nedhal A. Al-Olayan visited Sri Lanka recently to sign a loan agreement to construct and equip the Medical Faculty at the University of Moratuwa.

The visiting delegation which included Deputy Director for Operations for East, South Asian & Pacific countries Yousef Al-Bader called on Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris and the Minister of Education Dinesh Gunawardena.

The loan agreement was signed by Secretary to the Treasury and Ministry of Finance of Sri Lanka S.R. Attygalle and Deputy Director-General Nedhal A. Al-Olayan on February 02 at the Finance Ministry in Colombo, in the presence of the Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa.

Following the signing ceremony, the delegation also had a brief discussion with the Finance Minister.

During the courtesy call, Foreign Minister Peiris, while recalling the mutually beneficial partnership between Sri Lanka and Kuwait, expressed his gratitude to Kuwait for granting financial support to one of the most prioritized projects in construction and equipping the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Moratuwa.

The Foreign Minister spoke of other important areas of the health sector such as nursing and healthcare support and worker training facilities for the youth in Sri Lanka in order to meet the job demands in Kuwait and other Gulf countries.

Deputy Director-General Nedhal A. Al-Olayan assured Kuwait’s support for prioritised development projects in Sri Lanka and to further advance bilateral engagements between the two countries in the spirit of friendship.

Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Sri Lanka Khalaf Bu Dhhair and senior officials of the Department of External Resources were present at the signing ceremony while senior officials of the Foreign Ministry were present at the meeting with the Foreign Minister.