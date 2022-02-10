Enjoining order issued against Govt Nursing Officers Association

The District Court of Colombo has issued two enjoining orders against the Government Nursing Officers’ Association and its chairman Saman Ratnapriya calling for the immediate suspension of their trade union action.

The enjoining orders were issued after taking into a request made by the Attorney General.

He had filed action against the said union and its chairman, seeking an enjoining order from court to immediately suspend the trade union action of the said union.

The Attorney General appraised the court of the current deplorable conditions at hospitals due to patient care has been gravely affected.

Accordingly, District Court Judge of Colombo, Aruna Aluthge has issued two enjoining orders, preventing the union from continuing the said trade union strike, which puts the lives of the patients at risk.

Additional Solicitor General, President’s Counsel Vikum De Abrew with State Counsels Chathura Gunatilake and Sehan Soyza appeared on behalf of the Attorney General.