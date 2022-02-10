Enjoining order issued against Govt Nursing Officers Association

Enjoining order issued against Govt Nursing Officers Association

February 10, 2022   06:17 pm

The District Court of Colombo has issued two enjoining orders against the Government Nursing Officers’ Association and its chairman Saman Ratnapriya calling for the immediate suspension of their trade union action.

The enjoining orders were issued after taking into a request made by the Attorney General.

He had filed action against the said union and its chairman, seeking an enjoining order from court to immediately suspend the trade union action of the said union.

The Attorney General appraised the court of the current deplorable conditions at hospitals due to patient care has been gravely affected.

Accordingly, District Court Judge of Colombo, Aruna Aluthge has issued two enjoining orders, preventing the union from continuing the said trade union strike, which puts the lives of the patients at risk.

Additional Solicitor General, President’s Counsel Vikum De Abrew with State Counsels Chathura Gunatilake and Sehan Soyza appeared on behalf of the Attorney General.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Enjoining order issued against Govt Nursing Officer's Association

Enjoining order issued against Govt Nursing Officer's Association

Enjoining order issued against Govt Nursing Officer's Association

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Parents and grandmother arrested after 10-year-old boy found dead

Parents and grandmother arrested after 10-year-old boy found dead

Fatal motorcycle accident

Fatal motorcycle accident

We are ready for elections at any time  Johnston Fernando

We are ready for elections at any time  Johnston Fernando

Sri Lanka reports 71 Covid-19 deaths within two days

Sri Lanka reports 71 Covid-19 deaths within two days

Dengue Prevention Assistants stage another protest

Dengue Prevention Assistants stage another protest

Two A/L students complain of not receiving 'Part 2' of question paper

Two A/L students complain of not receiving 'Part 2' of question paper