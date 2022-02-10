Sri Lanka confirms 31 more Covid-19 deaths

Sri Lanka confirms 31 more Covid-19 deaths

February 10, 2022   07:10 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 31 coronavirus related deaths for February 09, pushing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 15,723.

The fatalities reported today includes 16 males and 15 females, according to the figures released by the Government Information Department. 

Five of the victims are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 26 are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile this also brings the Covid-19 deaths reported in the country within the last three days to over 100. Sri Lanka had confirmed 36 deaths for February 08 and 35 for February 07. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sajith ready for elections at any time

Sajith ready for elections at any time

Sajith ready for elections at any time

Bill to amend Prevention of Terrorism Act presented to parliament

Bill to amend Prevention of Terrorism Act presented to parliament

Labour Ministry receives myriad of complaints on surcharge tax

Labour Ministry receives myriad of complaints on surcharge tax

Special revelation on Easter Sunday terror attacks

Special revelation on Easter Sunday terror attacks

Court issues enjoining order against Govt. Nursing Officers' Association

Court issues enjoining order against Govt. Nursing Officers' Association

Sick boy from Badalgama dies after faith healing attempt fails

Sick boy from Badalgama dies after faith healing attempt fails

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Enjoining order issued against Govt Nursing Officers' Association

Enjoining order issued against Govt Nursing Officers' Association