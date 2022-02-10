Sri Lanka confirms 31 more Covid-19 deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 31 coronavirus related deaths for February 09, pushing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 15,723.

The fatalities reported today includes 16 males and 15 females, according to the figures released by the Government Information Department.

Five of the victims are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 26 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile this also brings the Covid-19 deaths reported in the country within the last three days to over 100. Sri Lanka had confirmed 36 deaths for February 08 and 35 for February 07.