Prof. Tissa Vitarana re-appointed as COPA Chairman

Prof. Tissa Vitarana re-appointed as COPA Chairman

February 10, 2022   07:59 pm

SLPP MP Prof. Tissa Vitarana has been elected as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) for the Second Session of the ninth Parliament. 

Prof. Tissa Vitarana’s name was proposed by State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara and seconded by MP Ashok Abeysinghe at the inaugural committee meeting of the second session of ninth Parliament held today (10) at the Parliament premises.

Prof. Tissa Vitarana also served as the Chairman of the COPA during the first session of the ninth Parliament.

The Committee Members were recently appointed by the Committee of Selection in accordance with Standing Order 119 (1) of Parliament. 

Accordingly, Minister Udaya Gammanpila, State Ministers Duminda Dissanayake, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, (Dr.) (Mrs.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Shehan Semasinghe, Prasanna Ranaweera, MPs Tissa Attanayake, Harin Fernando, Niroshan Perera, Ashok Abeysinghe, Buddhika Pathirana, K. Kader Masthan, Mohomad Muzammil, Sivagnanam Shritharan, Hesha Withanage, (Dr.) Upul Galappaththi, B. Y. G. Rathnasekara, Weerasumana Weerasinghe, (Prof.) Ranjith Bandara and (Dr.) (Ms.) Harini Amarasuriya are the members of the committee.

It is the duty of the Committee on Public Accounts with the assistance of the Auditor General to examine the accounts showing the appropriation of the sums granted by Parliament to meet the public expenditure and such other accounts laid before Parliament as the Committee may think fit.

Minister Udaya Gammanpila, State Ministers Duminda Dissanayake, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Shehan Semasinghe, Prasanna Ranaweera, MPs Tissa Attanayake, Niroshan Perera, Ashok Abeysinghe, Mohomad Muzammil, Sivagnanam Shritharan, (Dr.) Upul Galappaththi, B. Y. G. Rathnasekara, Weerasumana Weerasinghe and (Prof.) Ranjith Bandara were present at the committee meeting held today at Parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Bill to amend Prevention of Terrorism Act presented to parliament

Bill to amend Prevention of Terrorism Act presented to parliament

Bill to amend Prevention of Terrorism Act presented to parliament

Labour Ministry receives myriad of complaints on surcharge tax

Labour Ministry receives myriad of complaints on surcharge tax

Special revelation on Easter Sunday terror attacks

Special revelation on Easter Sunday terror attacks

Court issues enjoining order against Govt. Nursing Officers' Association

Court issues enjoining order against Govt. Nursing Officers' Association

Sick boy from Badalgama dies after faith healing attempt fails

Sick boy from Badalgama dies after faith healing attempt fails

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Enjoining order issued against Govt Nursing Officers' Association

Enjoining order issued against Govt Nursing Officers' Association

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana