Chaos breaks out during a musical show

February 10, 2022   10:10 pm

Equipment and property worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were reportedly destroyed after a clash broke out at a musical show held in Nivithigala. 

A group of people who had attended the show had pelted stones and other objects at the stage and organisers of the event while some had also attempted to assault the members of the band and dancing groups that had performed at the show.

According to reports, the incident had taken place at the Nivithigala public grounds last night (09) after the musical show has ended at around 11.30 p.m. as the angry mob had wanted organisers to continue. 

The damages caused to the equipment and other property at the show has been estimated at over Rs 1.4 million while police said that complaints have also been received regarding the theft of the personal property belonging to the dancers who had performed at the show.  

