Notorious drug peddler Abba dies in shootout with STF

February 11, 2022   07:21 am

A large-scale drug peddler identified as DulaSameera Sampath alias “Abba” died in a shootout with the Police Special Task Force (STF) in the area of Egoda Uyana, Moratuwa last night (Feb. 10).

According to reports, one STF personnel who sustained injuries in the incident has been hospitalized.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was a close associate of drug trafficker “Panadura Salindu” who operates from Dubai, UAE.

Further, the suspect was also the prime suspect in the severing of the hand of a woman in the area of Walana recently.

The Police STF had launched last night’s operation, acting on a tip-off which said the suspect was in hiding at a house in Egoda Uyana.

However, a shootout ensued as the STF personnel raided the house. The suspect, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, later succumbed to injuries.

The police have initiated investigations to locate the firearm used by the suspect to open fire and other hidden weapons.

Meanwhile, the security in Edoga Uyana and Modara areas, as well as at the Base Hospital in Panadura has been beefed up following the shooting.

Egoda Uyana Police is conducting further investigations in this regard.

