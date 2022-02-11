Man arrested in Wattala with over 2kg of Ice

The police have arrested a man in possession of 2kg and 579g of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) in Wattala town.

The arrestee, aged 51, is reportedly a resident of the same area.

Raid has been carried out by the crime prevention unit of Peliyagoda Police.

The suspect and the seized narcotic substances have been handed over to the Wattala Police for further investigations.

Wattala Police have initiated investigations to uncover the suspect’s affiliations to drug syndicates.