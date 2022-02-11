Daily Covid-19 cases count reaches 1,259 today

February 11, 2022   07:57 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 1,259 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 624,545. 

According to official figures, 594,348 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 14,474. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 15,723.

