Daily Covid-19 cases count reaches 1,259 today
February 11, 2022 07:57 pm
The Health Ministry says that another 1,259 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.
This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 624,545.
According to official figures, 594,348 positive cases have recovered.
Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 14,474. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 15,723.