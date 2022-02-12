CPC calls for fuel price hike again

CPC calls for fuel price hike again

February 12, 2022   10:53 am

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has once again requested the government to give the go-ahead to increase fuel prices.

However, the government is yet to inform the CPC of a price hike, its chairman Sumith Wijesinghe said.

Speaking in this regard, the CPC chairman stressed on the dire need to increase fuel prices against the backdrop of rising crude oil prices in the world market.

Thereby, the CPC has briefed Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila again about the matter while submitting the price revisions its seeking.

Earlier this week, Lanka IOC, the Indian Oil Corporation’s subsidiary in Sri Lanka, announced the increase of fuel prices from midnight on February 06.

Following the Lanka IOC’s move, the CPC also requested the government to allow a price increase.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Covid vaccination for children below 12 years?

Covid vaccination for children below 12 years?

Health trade unions indefinite strike enters day six

Health trade unions indefinite strike enters day six

Susil Premajayantha says misappropriating EPF profits is unfair

Susil Premajayantha says misappropriating EPF profits is unfair

Will not take political decisions as other countries want us to - Namal

Will not take political decisions as other countries want us to - Namal

Covid vaccination for children below 12 years?

Covid vaccination for children below 12 years?

Vote of condolence in parliament for late MP Mangala Samaraweera (English)

Vote of condolence in parliament for late MP Mangala Samaraweera (English)

Newly established Vavuniya University declared open (English)

Newly established Vavuniya University declared open (English)