CPC calls for fuel price hike again

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has once again requested the government to give the go-ahead to increase fuel prices.

However, the government is yet to inform the CPC of a price hike, its chairman Sumith Wijesinghe said.

Speaking in this regard, the CPC chairman stressed on the dire need to increase fuel prices against the backdrop of rising crude oil prices in the world market.

Thereby, the CPC has briefed Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila again about the matter while submitting the price revisions its seeking.

Earlier this week, Lanka IOC, the Indian Oil Corporation’s subsidiary in Sri Lanka, announced the increase of fuel prices from midnight on February 06.

Following the Lanka IOC’s move, the CPC also requested the government to allow a price increase.