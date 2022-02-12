The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) commenced recording statements from the ringleader of Easter Sunday terror attacks Zahran Hashim’s wife today.

Presenting submissions to the Kuliyapitiya Magistrate’s Court on Thursday (Feb. 10), the CID had sought permission to record statements from Abdul Cader Fatima Saadiah until Feb. 25.

Accordingly, the court has directed the Welikada Prison’s superintendent to allow CID officials to visit the jail premises to obtain relevant statements from Zahran’s wife.

Further, Kuliyapitiya Magistrate Janani Weeratunga has ordered the CID to submit a report on the investigations in this regard on March 04.