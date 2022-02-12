IPL auction 2022: Wanindu Hasaranga joins RCB for INR 10.75 crore

IPL auction 2022: Wanindu Hasaranga joins RCB for INR 10.75 crore

February 12, 2022   04:57 pm

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 10.75 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Sri Lankan pair of Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, joined RCB for the second part of IPL 2021.

The 24-year-old all-rounder made an impression, especially with the ball, when India went to Sri Lanka in July for a limited-overs series last year, with a three-for in the second ODI and seven wickets - including a 4 for 9 - to top the bowling charts in the three T20Is.

At the end of that series, Hasaranga was placed second among T20I bowlers in the ICC rankings.

Hasaranga took a hat-trick at last year’s T20 World Cup. He was also the highest wicket-taker with 16 victims in eight matches at 5.20.


--Agencies

