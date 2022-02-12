Julie Chung sworn in as new US ambassador to Sri Lanka

Diplomat Julie Chung was appointed as the new ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka on Thursday (Feb. 10).

She was sworn in by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman.

Announcing the appointment of the new US envoy to Sri Lanka in a tweet, Sherman said Chung’s distinguished career at the State Department and her exceptional leadership make her the perfect choice to represent the American people and advance the US-Sri Lanka partnership.

“I look forward to continuing our work together,” Sherman said further.

She replaces Alaina B. Teplitz as Ambassador to Sri Lanka.

In December last year, the US Senate approved the nomination of Chung to be the new US Ambassador of to Sri Lanka.

The former Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, 49-year-old Julie Jiyoon Chung’s nomination needed to be confirmed by the Senate before she could take up her the position in the island nation.

Fluent in Korean, Japanese, Spanish and Khmer, Seoul-born Chung was previously Director of the Office of Japanese Affairs at the State Department.

She has served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia and Economic Counsellor at the US Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand.

Chung was also the Chief of Staff to the Transition Coordinator at the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. She has also served at the US embassies in Colombia, Vietnam and Japan, and the US Consulate General in Guangzhou, China. She is a Pickering Fellow.

Chung earned her Bachelors of Arts degree from the University of California-San Diego and her Master degree from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

She is a recipient of numerous awards, including the Secretary’s Distinguished Honour Award.

The former US ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Alaina B. Teplitz served in her post from October 2018 until October 2021.