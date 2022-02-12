Two power plants out of order; power cuts expected

Two power plants out of order; power cuts expected

February 12, 2022   08:01 pm

Parts of the country may experience interruptions to the power supply from today, says the chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

According to Mr. Janaka Ratnayake, the West Coast Power Station in Kerawalapitiya and the privately-owned Sojitz Kelanitissa Power Station in Colombo are now out of order after experiencing technical issues.

The West Coast Power Station and the Sojitz Power Station add 270 MW and 130 MW to the national grid, respectively.

The PUCSL chairman assured that restoration would be done as soon as possible.

