Badalgama failed faith healing bid: Deceased child posthumously tests Covid positive

The autopsy of the sick boy who died in a house located in Badalgama area has revealed that he was positive for Covid-19.

He died on Feb. 07 after the attempt of his parents and grandmother at faith healing went awry, resulting in the death of the child.

The post-mortem of the 10-year-old, which was conducted on Saturday (Feb. 12), revealed that he had suffered from phlegm blockage, fever, as well as novel coronavirus.

The parents had kept the sick boy at home for about a week, praying for his health instead of seeking medical advice.

Following his death, the family members had prayed for another three days, hoping for a potential wakening before the police found them.

The neighbours had filed a complaint with the police after suspecting the stench emanated from the house.

Accordingly, the police had arrested the mother, father and the grandmother of the deceased child over the incident. The trio was produced before Negombo Magistrate’s Court on Friday (Feb. 11).

The magistrate ordered to remand the boy’s mother until Feb. 18 and released the father and the grandmother on a personal bail of Rs. 500,000 each.

The magistrate meanwhile ordered the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) who conducted the autopsy to direct the mother to a psychiatrist and submit the medical reports to the court.