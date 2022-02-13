Badalgama failed faith healing bid: Deceased child posthumously tests Covid positive

Badalgama failed faith healing bid: Deceased child posthumously tests Covid positive

February 13, 2022   12:48 am

The autopsy of the sick boy who died in a house located in Badalgama area has revealed that he was positive for Covid-19.

He died on Feb. 07 after the attempt of his parents and grandmother at faith healing went awry, resulting in the death of the child.

The post-mortem of the 10-year-old, which was conducted on Saturday (Feb. 12), revealed that he had suffered from phlegm blockage, fever, as well as novel coronavirus.

The parents had kept the sick boy at home for about a week, praying for his health instead of seeking medical advice.

Following his death, the family members had prayed for another three days, hoping for a potential wakening before the police found them.

The neighbours had filed a complaint with the police after suspecting the stench emanated from the house.

Accordingly, the police had arrested the mother, father and the grandmother of the deceased child over the incident. The trio was produced before Negombo Magistrate’s Court on Friday (Feb. 11).

The magistrate ordered to remand the boy’s mother until Feb. 18 and released the father and the grandmother on a personal bail of Rs. 500,000 each.

The magistrate meanwhile ordered the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) who conducted the autopsy to direct the mother to a psychiatrist and submit the medical reports to the court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka hit records in both trade deficit and export earnings for 2021 (English)

Sri Lanka hit records in both trade deficit and export earnings for 2021 (English)

Sri Lanka hit records in both trade deficit and export earnings for 2021 (English)

No one in Jaffna called for prosecution of tri-forces  Foreign Minister (English)

No one in Jaffna called for prosecution of tri-forces  Foreign Minister (English)

Electricity supply and provision of healthcare declared essential services (English)

Electricity supply and provision of healthcare declared essential services (English)

Health trade unions continue strike, turning blind eye to court order (English)

Health trade unions continue strike, turning blind eye to court order (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Govt. Nursing Officers' Association temporarily withdraws from strike

Govt. Nursing Officers' Association temporarily withdraws from strike

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.12

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.12

Govt. trying to use provident fund profits for Weda Lakshayak program - Sajith

Govt. trying to use provident fund profits for Weda Lakshayak program - Sajith