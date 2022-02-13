Heavy showers expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says cloudy skies will prevail over Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota, Nuwara Eliya and Matale districts. Heavy showers about 100mm can be expected at some places in North-Central and Eastern provinces and Matale district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night, it said.

Heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces, and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers may occur in the coastal areas of the Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via, Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Chilaw via Kankasanturai and Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Chilaw via Kankasanturai and Mannar, will be fairly rough at times.

Other sea areas around the island will be Slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.