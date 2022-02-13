Heavy showers expected in parts of the country

Heavy showers expected in parts of the country

February 13, 2022   08:36 am

The Department of Meteorology says cloudy skies will prevail over Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota, Nuwara Eliya and Matale districts. Heavy showers about 100mm can be expected at some places in North-Central and Eastern provinces and Matale district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night, it said.

Heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces, and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers may occur in the coastal areas of the Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via, Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Chilaw via Kankasanturai and Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Chilaw via Kankasanturai and Mannar, will be fairly rough at times.

Other sea areas around the island will be Slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka hit records in both trade deficit and export earnings for 2021 (English)

Sri Lanka hit records in both trade deficit and export earnings for 2021 (English)

Sri Lanka hit records in both trade deficit and export earnings for 2021 (English)

No one in Jaffna called for prosecution of tri-forces  Foreign Minister (English)

No one in Jaffna called for prosecution of tri-forces  Foreign Minister (English)

Electricity supply and provision of healthcare declared essential services (English)

Electricity supply and provision of healthcare declared essential services (English)

Health trade unions continue strike, turning blind eye to court order (English)

Health trade unions continue strike, turning blind eye to court order (English)

Govt. Nursing Officers' Association temporarily withdraws from strike

Govt. Nursing Officers' Association temporarily withdraws from strike

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.12

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.12

Govt. trying to use provident fund profits for Weda Lakshayak program - Sajith

Govt. trying to use provident fund profits for Weda Lakshayak program - Sajith

Manusath Derana organizes another free eye clinic

Manusath Derana organizes another free eye clinic