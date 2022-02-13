Notice to motorists using Horana-Colombo road

Notice to motorists using Horana-Colombo road

February 13, 2022   10:17 am

The Road Development Authority (RDA) announced that the development work on the Bokundara Bridge at Piliyandala on the Colombo-Horana Road will be commencing from today (13).

As a result of this, traffic movement will be restricted to three lanes along the road until further notice.

Accordingly, between 6.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. two lanes will be used by vehicles traveling towards Colombo and one lane for vehicles heading in the direction of Horana while from 3.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. the next day only one lane will be used by vehicle heading towards Colombo and two lanes for vehicles heading in the opposite direction. 

In addition to this, all heavy vehicles excluding buses will not be allowed to travel over the bridge between 6.00 a.m. to 9.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during this period to avoid traffic congestion and any inconveniences.

The following alternate routes have been presented:

  • Vehicles traveling from Horana to Colombo can reach Galle Road through Piliyandala Katubedda and travel to Colombo
  • Vehicles traveling from Horana to Werahera can travel through Galle Road and Ratmalana Borupana Road and reach Werahera
  • Vehicles traveling from Colombo to Horana can travel from Boralesgamuwa to Maharagama and then travel along the Piliyandala Road 
