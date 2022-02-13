12 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have seized 02 Indian trawlers along with 12 Indian fishermen onboard, whilst poaching in Sri Lankan waters, in an operation conducted in seas north of Talaimannar.

The North Central Naval Command conducted this operation in seas north of Talaimannar in the dark hours of 12th February deploying Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla and seized these 02 Indian trawlers which were engaging in the illegal fishing method of ‘bottom trawling’ in Sri Lankan waters, via the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The Navy also nabbed 12 Indian fishermen aboard the poaching vessels in this operation.

The operation was conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols and arrangements are being made to hand over the Indian poaching vessels and fishermen held in the operation to relevant authorities, the navy said.

Similarly, the Navy took hold of 03 Indian trawlers with 11 fishermen poaching in the island’s waters close to the Delft Island, Jaffna on the night of 07th February as well.

Sri Lanka Navy said it is conducting regular patrols and operations to curb illegal fishing activities in Sri Lankan waters, considering the impact of foreign fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters on the local fishing community and the sustainability of fishery resources of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne visiting the North Central Naval Command to review its operational readiness on 12th February 2022, gave necessary directives to beef up the operational efficiency of fleet units and naval establishments of the Command.

Further, he emphasized the importance of curbing all forms of illegal activities including illegal fishing practices and ensuring the security of Sri Lankan waters. Remaining in the North Central Naval Command that day, Commander of the Navy continued to inspect the operations carried out by the Command.