Man murdered and body burnt inside house in Kuruwita

A person has been found murdered and his body torched inside a house located at Boraluwa in Kuruwita.

Police said that the victim had been attacked with a sharp object and murdered by another individual after an argument between them had escalated out of control.

Later, the body of the victim had reportedly been burned inside the house itself using cloth.

The deceased has been identified as a 49-year-old resident of Boraluwa.

A suspect who resides in Deraniyagala has been arrested in connection with the murder while Kuruwita Police are conducting further investigations.