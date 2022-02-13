Dushmantha Chameera and Maheesh Theekshana sold in IPL Auction

Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera has been sold for 20 million Indian rupees to Lucknow Super Giants at the ongoing IPL Auction.

Chameera had a base price of INR 50 lakh as the second day of the IPL Auction got underway today and while the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also bid on him, the pacer was picked up by LSG.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are one of the two new teams in the IPL. The Lucknow franchise was purchased by businessman Sanjeev Goenka’s RPSG Group for a whopping INR 7,090 crores.

The addition of the two new teams means there will be 10 teams in total.

KL Rahul was also acquired by Lucknow, along with Ravi Bishnoi and Australia’s Marcus Stoinis, as the team announced their three draft picks ahead of the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile another Sri Lankan player, mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana, has been picked for INR 70 lakh by Chennai Super Kings.

Wanindu Hasaranga yesterday became the most expensive Sri Lankan player sold in IPL Auction history after the leg-spinning all-rounder was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 107.5 million during the 2022 IPL Mega Auction.

The 24-year-old cricketer was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore after a tough bidding fight. Apart from RCB, Punjab Kings also showed their interest in the all-rounder.

He is one of the most expensive players of IPL 2022.

The auctions for the Indian Premier League 2022 began on Saturday in Bengaluru. As many as 590 players, including the biggest names in cricket, went under the hammer of 10 IPL franchises on the first day of the mega event. Of these, 370 players are Indians, and the remaining 220 are overseas players.