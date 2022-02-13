COVID: Sri Lanka confirms 1,150 new cases and 31 deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 31 coronavirus related deaths for February 12, pushing the country’s death toll due to the virus to 15,808.

The deaths reported today include 20 males and 11 female patients while two of the victims are below the age of 30 years.

Eight of the deceased are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 21 are aged 60 years and above.

Meanwhile the Health Ministry reported that another 1,150 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 within today (13).

This increases the total number of confirmed cases of the virus registered in the country so far to 628,116 while over 17,000 infected patients are currently undergoing treatment.